Insider Selling: XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Sells 7,650 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

XPO stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,596. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

