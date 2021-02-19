Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Sells 1,996 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $377,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,452.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Z stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.22. 4,662,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.95 and its 200-day moving average is $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $497,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,202,000 after buying an additional 375,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on Z shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.