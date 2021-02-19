Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Down 0.1%

Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.36. 50,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 79,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the quarter. Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF accounts for 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 5.14% of Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ETF worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

