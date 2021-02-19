Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 27,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 31,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

