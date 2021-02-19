Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 1.71.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.