Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE INSP opened at $224.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $239.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.56 and a beta of 1.71.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.
