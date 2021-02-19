Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.41 and last traded at $34.30. Approximately 18,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

