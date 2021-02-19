InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC) Trading Up 232.4%

InsPro Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:ITCC)’s share price was up 232.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 9,892,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,104% from the average daily volume of 821,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

About InsPro Technologies (OTCMKTS:ITCC)

InsPro Technologies Corporation, a technology company, which provides software applications for insurance administrators in the United States. It offers InsPro Enterprise software application, which is a web-based insurance administration software application for insurance carriers and third party administrators; and processes agent, direct market, worksite, and web site generated businesses.

