Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Insulet worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Insulet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insulet by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $273.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

