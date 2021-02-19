Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $12.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

