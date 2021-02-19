Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

NYSE ITGR traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

