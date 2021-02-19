Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Intel worth $483,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 67,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

INTC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.86. 773,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

