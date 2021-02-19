Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.37 and last traded at $72.37. Approximately 1,246,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,736,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,552,255.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares in the company, valued at $44,303,970.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,543,263 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 106.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

