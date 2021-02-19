Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NTLA traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,871. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

In other news, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 109,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $7,032,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,831,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,700 shares of company stock valued at $28,543,263 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

