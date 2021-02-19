Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.88.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$17.93. 1,705,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.10.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

