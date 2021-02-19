Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$20.00

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.88.

TSE:IPL traded up C$0.43 on Friday, reaching C$17.93. 1,705,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.29. The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$5.35 and a 12 month high of C$22.10.

About Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL.TO) (TSE:IPL)

