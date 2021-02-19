InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

