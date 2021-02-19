International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $1.08. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 17,003 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

