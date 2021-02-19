International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 746,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 441,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $228.04 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,529,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 622,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 764,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

