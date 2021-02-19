InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

