Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.70 ($3.18) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.24 ($2.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

