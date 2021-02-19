Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $31.72. 185,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 246,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $421.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 372,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

