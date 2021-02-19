Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco DB Silver Fund (NYSEARCA:DBS)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.34. 5,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBS. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Silver Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Silver Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund invests with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Silver Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

