Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.88 and last traded at $31.89. Approximately 8,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

