Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.92

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $11.03. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 209,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 87,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $915,967.52. Insiders have purchased 301,770 shares of company stock worth $3,221,962 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $847,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

