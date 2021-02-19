Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.86 on Friday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

