Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio (LON:IVPB)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.97 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 154.97 ($2.02). 2,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 143.81.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Allocation Share Portfolio Company Profile (LON:IVPB)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Balanced Risk Share Portfolio is a multi-asset mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity, fixed income and commodities markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index World.

