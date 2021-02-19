Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.33). 6,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 6,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.73.

About Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPM)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is a fixed income fund of fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. It invests in fixed income markets. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.