Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,379,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,344,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.70.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

