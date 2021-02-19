Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 17.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.92. 1,853,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,032,666. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

