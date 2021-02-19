Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 157,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 116,979 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,779,000.

SPLV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.39. 71,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,761. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.