Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Trading 0.6% Higher

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) shares traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.86. 13,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period.

