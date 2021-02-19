Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMG)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.31 and last traded at $86.03. 43,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 152,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.