Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.89 and last traded at $99.39. 4,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

