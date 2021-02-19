Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.00

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 105373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

About Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC)

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investindustrial Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.