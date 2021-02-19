Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 19th (COIHY, CORR, CPYYY, CRK, CSOD, CVAC, DYN, EADSY, ECIFY, EDPFY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 19th:

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fiverr International Ltd. provides an online marketplace for selling goods and services. The Company provides logo, poster and brochure designing, as well as photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics and translation services. Fiverr International Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

