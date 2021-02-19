Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,238.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3,203.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

