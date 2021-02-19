Invictus Hyperion Fund Achieves Market Cap of $17.89 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and $26,581.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,242,911 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

