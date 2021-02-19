Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitae traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 3,942,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,100,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitae by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 361,167 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

