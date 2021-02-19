Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $65.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Invitae traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $50.42. Approximately 3,942,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 4,100,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.
In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 679,966 shares of company stock worth $33,781,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.11.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.