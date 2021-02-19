Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Insider Lance J. Baller Buys 200,000 Shares

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Lance J. Baller bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).
LON IOF opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Iofina plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £23.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.
About Iofina plc (IOF.L)
