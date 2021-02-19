Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) Insider Lance J. Baller Buys 200,000 Shares

Iofina plc (IOF.L) (LON:IOF) insider Lance J. Baller bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

LON IOF opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. Iofina plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 24.40 ($0.32). The stock has a market cap of £23.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

About Iofina plc (IOF.L)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

