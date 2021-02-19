iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $330.58

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.58 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44). iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29), with a volume of 99,714 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 324.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £358.90 million and a PE ratio of 32.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

In other iomart Group plc (IOM.L) news, insider Reece Donovan bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36). Also, insider Scott Cunningham bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,203,750.

About iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

