ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. ION has a total market cap of $415,942.30 and $28.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.32 or 0.00281894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.10 or 0.03508764 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00049868 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,532,276 coins and its circulating supply is 13,632,276 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars.

