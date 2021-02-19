IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. IOTA has a total market cap of $4.07 billion and $326.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070055 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

