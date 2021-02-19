IoTeX One Day Volume Reaches $21.49 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $237.63 million and approximately $21.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.71 or 0.00739518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019714 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.46 or 0.04544400 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

