Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

