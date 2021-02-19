iPath B Bloomberg Copper Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJCB) Shares Up 4.1%

iPath B Bloomberg Copper Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJCB) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $61.81. 25,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 872% from the average session volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Copper Ttl Ret ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath B Bloomberg Copper Ttl Ret ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.