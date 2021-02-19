iPath B Bloomberg Platinum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:PGMB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

iPath B Bloomberg Platinum Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:PGMB)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 735 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35.

