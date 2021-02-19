iPath B Bloomberg Softs Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJSB) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of iPath B Bloomberg Softs Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJSB) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.95. Approximately 909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77.

