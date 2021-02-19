iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of iPath S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:IMLP) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. 1,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath S&P MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath S&P MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.