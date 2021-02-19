IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59. 405,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 224,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000.

