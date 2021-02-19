IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) Stock Price Down 0%

IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) dropped 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 9,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ S&P High Yield Low Volatility Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.