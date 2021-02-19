Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires 16,727 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,456,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 569,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $73.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.